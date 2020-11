Las Vegas police need help locating missing man

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help in locating 62-year-old Raymond Flynn.

The department says he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police say he is known to carry a gun and not to approach him.

Instead, call the department at (702) 828-3111 or (702) 828-2907.