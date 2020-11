On this Veterans Day, DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead reflects on his service in uniform and out -- and the challenges of helping veterans who fight the battle that never ends, reports Reg Chapman (2:50).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 11, 2020



Related videos from verified sources Veterans Day Honors



For more than a century Americans have honored our country's military heroes on November 11th. Despite the pandemic, ceremonies are still taking place but modified for safety Credit: WCBI Published 2 minutes ago President Trump Appears At Veterans Day Ceremony



President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden took the time on this Veterans Day to honor those who've served. As Natalie Brand reports, it's President Trump's first public appearance in nearly.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:54 Published 4 minutes ago Veterans Honored At Homestead Celebrations That's Been Going On For Half A Century



CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano shares the story. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:31 Published 5 minutes ago