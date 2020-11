Ella Winston,17, spent her first day at home Wednesday after battling COVID in the Children's Minnesota ICU for 10 days, reports Marielle Mohs (2:14).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 11, 2020



Related videos from verified sources Black students talk about racism at school caught up in 'white-only' prom scandal



Two former students from Brackenfell High School in Cape Town talk about their experiences at the school that is currently embroiled in a racism scandal. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 2 days ago LS North cancels football game after positive COVID-19 test



The Lee’s Summit North football team's season is finished. The district announced Wednesday that the team will forfeit its playoff opener due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago High School Football: Previewing Harrison Central and Gulfport



The Gulfport High School football team hasn’t taken the field against another opponent since the month of September due to COVID-19. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published on October 16, 2020