Group Highlights Stark Difference How Black Veterans Are Remembered Across Lake From DFW National Cemetery Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:20s - Published 3 minutes ago Group Highlights Stark Difference How Black Veterans Are Remembered Across Lake From DFW National Cemetery There are as many as 90 mostly black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery on the other side of Mountain Creek Lake from DFW National Cemetery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MHL - Senior Veterans Inc.



Only $15 to donate a wreath to honor a soldier on veterans day at Fort Logan, Fort Lyon, or Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Deadline Dec. 1st. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:56 Published 22 minutes ago Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day



U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 6 hours ago No Hero Left Behind Honors Pittsburgh's Black Veterans



A new display of signs throughout the Hill District is honoring the Black veterans from Pittsburgh and is part of the No Hero Left Behind program. KDKA's Lisa Washington spoke with Erc Howze, the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:23 Published on September 14, 2020