MedPharmics launching clinical trial COVID-19 therapeutics treatment in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 weeks ago

To 1 pm.- - medpharmics is launching a- clinical trial in gulfport to - test- multiple therapeutics in the- early treatment of- covid-19.

- the primary goal of this- clinical trial is to determine- whether investigational agents- may effectively and - safely treat covid-19 among - adults who have it but aren't - sick- enough to be hospitalized.- for more information, you can - head over to their website at - www dot activ-2 dot org.- this site lists where the study- is enrolling nationwide and - connects to a contact center- where operators are - available 24/7 to link those wh- seem eligible for the study to- nearby centers.

- -