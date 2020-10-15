Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MedPharmics launching clinical trial COVID-19 therapeutics treatment in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
MedPharmics launching clinical trial COVID-19 therapeutics treatment in Gulfport

MedPharmics launching clinical trial COVID-19 therapeutics treatment in Gulfport

MedPharmics is launching a clinical trial in Gulfport to test multiple therapeutics in the early treatment of COVID-19.

To 1 pm.- - medpharmics is launching a- clinical trial in gulfport to - test- multiple therapeutics in the- early treatment of- covid-19.

- the primary goal of this- clinical trial is to determine- whether investigational agents- may effectively and - safely treat covid-19 among - adults who have it but aren't - sick- enough to be hospitalized.- for more information, you can - head over to their website at - www dot activ-2 dot org.- this site lists where the study- is enrolling nationwide and - connects to a contact center- where operators are - available 24/7 to link those wh- seem eligible for the study to- nearby centers.

- -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Humanigen ends 3Q with $91.4M following positive COVID-19 trial results

Humanigen, Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) (FRA:0KB2) Wednesday announced that it has ended its third quarter with...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients [Video]

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

The FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month. This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider. But on Thursday, the WHO announced it..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO [Video]

Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO

Anti-viral medication remdesivir was found to have little or no effect on COVID-19 patients' length of hospital stay or chances of survival, according to a clinical trial by the World Health..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
U.S. pauses Eli Lilly antibody drug trial over safety concern [Video]

U.S. pauses Eli Lilly antibody drug trial over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published