Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC: Masks are beneficial to yourself and others

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:06s - Published
CDC: Masks are beneficial to yourself and others

CDC: Masks are beneficial to yourself and others

New CDC findings show that face masks are beneficial to both the person wearing it and to others around them.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: CDC offers new mask guidance; Maryland in 'danger zone' amid COVID surge; US nears 240K deaths; Disney furloughs?

Texas sets new daily record, nears 1M cases. Maryland tightens restrictions. CDC now says masks...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19 [Video]

Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19

Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19 . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the announcement on Tuesday. Previously, the CDC suggested..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
CDC updates guidance, says masks can also protect wearers from getting COVID-19 [Video]

CDC updates guidance, says masks can also protect wearers from getting COVID-19

At the beginning of the pandemic, public health experts said that wearing a mask was more to protect others than yourself. However, the CDC is now saying that masks also can help protect you from..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:14Published