Webster County's Sheriff Demand of Change

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 23 hours ago

A new head law officer has changed the climate and rebuilt relationships in Webster county.

Intro in a small community where everyone knows of each other, trust is important.

That's why two years ago when former webster county sheriff tim mitchell was arrested on 12 felony charges, that trust was hanging on by a thread.

But a new head law officer has changed the climate and rebuilt relationships in the county.

Wcbi's bobby martinez explains how.

He's changed the work environment..

Sot - jc smith - chief deputy - webster county sheriff dept.

"i've worked in some good places..

But i've never worked anywhere better than here.."

He's set a standard that many look up to..

Sot - brandon chaille - deputy - webster county sheriff... "he's a man that i can hope and aim to be like one day.."

Deputies and staff in webster county have listened to years of rumors and even criminal charges at the highest level.

And, those earlier problems created a rift between the community and the people who serve them.

But deputies say that has changed since the arrival of sheriff david gore.

With what they say is his passion for the people in the county..

Sot - david gore - sheriff - webster county ---- "i've seen good law enforcement and i know what it is.

We can have that here.

There's no reason we can't.

There's no reason we can't serve the people and have the trust of the people."

Sheriff gore expects the best of his staff.

Sot - jc smith - chief deputy - webster county sheriff dept.

"he's pushed for all of us to be professional and respectful and courteous to everybody we come in contact with even if they're in our custody."

Smith joined the sheriffs department in february and was recently promoted to chief deputy.

He says the culture that gore has established - motivates everyone in the department to do their job to the best of their ability... sot - jc smith - chief deputy - webster county sheriff dept.

"the sheriff he comes in he's fired up to get the job done.

He loves the people around him.

Its a small family here we're not a big department.

We bought in guys from all different places and we all mesh together but it starts at the top top."

And when it comes to trying to gain back the trust of the community?

Sot - jc smith - chief deputy - webster county sheriff dept.

"you got to have something worth supporting though.

And if they don't have something they can't support, then they're not going to support that.

And sheriff david gore has brought something they can and want to support and we're going to continue to do that."

Deputy brandon chaille agrees.

He says working for sheriff gore is going well.

"i've never had a boss that was so supportive of their guys generally doing their job.

Sheriff gore is supportive he would back you 100%.

He's not a politician he is a sheriff that came here to get a job done and that's what he's done thus far.

And everything that he's ever said he's going to do he's done."

Reporting in webster county..

Bobby martinez wcbi news the webster