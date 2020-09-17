Tropical Storm Eta gives St. Pete Pier first storm test

Conditions intensify on Clearwater Beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay



Reporter Ryan Smith is on Clearwater Beach as the conditions continue to intensify as Tropical Storm Eta moves over Tampa Bay. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:40 Published 16 minutes ago

1 dead after electrocution inside Manatee County home during Tropical Storm Eta, officials say



One person was killed after being electrocuted on Wednesday during Tropical Storm Eta. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:23 Published 20 minutes ago