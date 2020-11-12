Honoring Sgt. Major Keith Craig on Veterans Day

On this veterans day, we celebrate all who have served our country, including those from the sports world.

One is Burbank-based Walt Disney executive Keith Craig, who garnered 52 medals and 3 bronze stars, while serving in the army for several decades.

Craig led forces in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and is the author of an international best selling book about his memoirs while serving our country.

Kristin Smith spoke with the former NFL Europe wide receiver