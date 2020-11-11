Brent Spence Bridge fire 11.11.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 57 seconds ago

A semi crash causes a fire on the Brent Spence Bridge between KY and Ohio

Between northern kentucky and ohio is expected to be disrupted for several days... possibly even weeks... following a fiery crash on the brent spence bridge early this morning.

The accident happened at around 2-45... when a semi- truck jack-knifed on the bridge's lower deck and was hit by another semi.

The crash caused both trucks to catch fire.

Neither driver was hurt.

One of the trucks was carrying the chemical... potassium hydroxide... which spilled onto the bridge.

Emergency officials issued a shelter-in- place order for the surrounding area.

It took crews about two hours to put out the fire.

The fire was so intense.... inspectors have not been able to get on the bridge to access the damage because the scene is still too hot.

The bridge connecting covington, kentucky and cincinnati... carries 180,000 vehicles across the ohio river every day.

At a briefing this afternoon.... governor andy beshear.... said he doesn't expect the bridge to reopen soon.

L3: top story white governor andy beshear (d) kentucky "the bridge, at best, will be closed several days.

Several days is optimistic.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that we are looking at weeks."

The governor says he will make an emergency declaration in order to get federal funds to make