Jackson County working with state officials as COVID-19 cases surge

County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says that public health officials plan to prioritize contact tracing among people who are at a higher risk of suffering harm from the virus.

Those cases make the highest number hospitals have seen so far during the pandemic.

John hopkins university says the u-s has surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases -- another record since the pandemic began.

Rising covid-19 cases are starting to impact hospitals not only across the country-- but in oregon as well.

The oregon health authority said hospitals have seen a 50-percent increase in patients who have tested positive for covid-19.

At a press conference...governor kate brown and representatives from four oregon hospitals urged people to take steps to slow rising covid-19 cases.

And urged people to limit their social activities over the next two weeks.

Doctor renee edwards with o-h-s-u said portland metro area hospitals plans were tested last week... when overall hospital capacity was impacted by covid-19 patients.

Edwards says portland area hospitals are working together on a response.

Dr. renee edwards/ ohsu: "as a result we are having almost daily, regional huddle calls to discuss our hospital capacity including our icu capacity to make sure one hospital isnt reaching a stress point with being able to manage their capacity."

Edwards said hospitals are sharing said hospitals staff with contacting tracing- with the focus being on people who are at high risk for the coronavirus.

So that means we're going to continue to focus aggressively on the highest risk.

Uh, individuals in our population, those living in nursing homes, those who are already at high risk, those who work with




