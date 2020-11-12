Huntsville barbershop gives free haircuts to veterans

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

People throughout north alabama found ways to honor our nation's heroes today on veterans day.

At one huntsville barbershop, veterans received free haircuts so they coud look their best today.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with some of the veterans at taylor's barbershop today.

Nat sound of clippers on this veterans day at taylor's barbershop... nats the room filled with those who served our country.

All receiving a complimentary haircut for their service.

One veteran told me he appreciates how people have changed on this holiday because when he was younger... folks weren't so kind.

Glenn watson, veteran "it means a lot because when i came out of the service, people spit at me, because that's the way they treated veterans back at that time," but decades later....glenn watson says it's changed his heart.

Glenn watson, veteran "the respect for veterans makes me feel very good that i served my country and i'd serve my country again if i was younger," he told me being able to see places like taylor's giving haircuts... or even discounted meals... means more to him than many will ever know.

And the owner of the shop told me the inspiration came from his late long-time friend bobby smith.

A korean war veteran who frequented the shop.

Ollie taylor, taylor's barbershop owner "just makes me feel we can do this for our veterans, for the community, just bobby would be thrilled to death and i'm very thrilled," nats of sweeping other vets say the day is about remeberance but also about appreication for those who are still with us.

Dwayne paro, 3rd generation veteran "being able to have a day that shows our respect to them is important," and while taylor's barbershop was booked.... nats and very busy... watson says he wants to say this to the huntsville community on this special day.

Glenn watson, veteran "thank you.

From all the veterans, thank you.

Thank these guys for giving me a hair cut i needed it," already shot mr. taylor said he's gotten so much positve feedback on the free haircuts for veterans today... that he's decided this is going to be an annual event from now on.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.

