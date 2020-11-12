VETERANS DAY PKG

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Veteran's day was observed with a ceremony in tupelo honoring those who have answered the call and those who are currently serving their country .

Wcbi's allie martin was there and has more.

Under overcast skies at veteran's park, they gathered to pay tribute to those who have served in the united states armed forces.

Nats the annual veteran's day ceremony is sponsored by the city of tupelo and featured prayer nats and patriotism nats retired colonel john caldwell spoke on the importance of veterans and their service, in the past, present and the future.

"veterans have crossed the globe to stamp out imperialism.... colonel caldwell encouraged veterans to share their stories of service and sacrifice.

"so many times veterans diminish their own stories, because people expect so much and veterans have given so much, but we are all just a small piece of the bigger story, a lot of times we don't tell the small pieces, and those stories, when they're gone, they're gone forever."

Us army veteran gabriel locastro is thankful his dad has shared some of those stories.

"we're standing here at the vietnam veteran's memorial and he always reminded me of 49 east and some friends he lost at the battle of hamburger hill, it's always a lot to be proud of and it's something our children will have to carry on the tradition to defend our freedom."

Pat o'callaghan served in the marines from 1963 to 1967 and was inspired to serve because of a family member who answered the call during world war ii "i lost an uncle before i was even born, and this, to me, for all these guys who gave up their lives for us, freedom is not free by no means."

As another veteran said, america is the home of the free, because of the brave.

Nats music in tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news music out veteran's day was originally known as armistice day, which marked the end of world war one.

