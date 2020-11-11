Shocking footage shows man crashing car into London police station and igniting road on fire
A man crashed his car into the Edmonton Police Station in North London on Wednesday night, November 11.
Man crashes into Edmonton Police station, sets fire to road before being arrestedA man crashed his car into the Edmonton Police Station in North London on November 11, and after the incident, he set the road on fire.The police station cordoned off and evacuated the area.
Man plunges car into Edmonton Police Station and sets road on fireA vehicle plunged into Edmonton Police Station in Fore Street, North London on Wednesday night (November 11).
Car crashes into north London police stationA car has crashed into a police station in north London, Scotland Yard hassaid. Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck thebuilding shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, the..