Shocking footage shows man crashing car into London police station and igniting road on fire

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
A man crashed his car into the Edmonton Police Station in North London on Wednesday night, November 11.


Footage shows man lighting fire after car crashes into London police station

Video footage shows a man pouring a liquid onto a road and lighting it on fire moments after a car...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


