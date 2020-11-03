Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend is so supportive

Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend, Paul Solomons, is “so caring and supportive”, as the singer praises her beau for always making her feel special.



Related videos from verified sources Kylie Minogue will cry when she performs



Chart-topping pop star Kylie Minogue has predicted she'll shed "a tear or two" when she finally returns to performing. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:42 Published 5 days ago Kylie Minogue and Prince almost recorded a song together



'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and pop legend Prince nearly recorded a track together in the early 1990s. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Kylie Minogue and Prince almost recorded a duet



'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and pop legend Prince nearly recorded a track together in the early 1990s. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago