Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend is so supportive
Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend, Paul Solomons, is “so caring and supportive”, as the singer praises her beau for always making her feel special.
Kylie Minogue will cry when she performsChart-topping pop star Kylie Minogue has predicted she'll shed "a tear or two" when she finally returns to performing.
Kylie Minogue and Prince almost recorded a song together'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and pop legend Prince nearly recorded a track together in the early 1990s.
