Finasteride For Hair Loss May Cause Suicidal Behavior

Men aged 45 and younger taking the drug finasteride to combat hair loss may have suicidal thoughts or actions.

According to research, men on the drug were more than three times as likely to have suicidal thoughts.

They are also more than three times as likely to make plans to commit suicide or attempt suicide.

According to UPI, suicidal behaviors were 63% higher among those using other drugs for hair loss.

Researchers noted that the increased risk was not seen in men 45 and older who use the drug to treat an enlarged prostate.

Finasteride is sold under the brand names Proscar and Propecia, among others.