Douglas County holds reverse Veterans Day Parade

Until monday.

It may have looked a little different, but the veterans day parade in douglas county... was still a big success today.

Hundreds of people lined up at the douglas county fairgrounds -- for a reverse parade.

As kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us what's new this year..

And why many people were so happy with the change.

to many people in douglas county, the annual veteran day parade is a tradition that can be broken—even during a pandemic.

00:11 steve kame: one hand washes the other.

I being honored as a veteran, but i honoring my brothers who did not come back?

That why organizers say the challenge this year was to find a way to keep people safe, without canceling the event all together.

The solution?

A reverse parade.

The floats stayed put while visitors drove by -- waving their american flags and cheering for their hometown heros.

aiyana brown: we're all taking measures to socially distance, everyone is wearing masks, everyone is in their cars, so i think it pretty safe—

compared to previous years, organizers say there are less floats than they're used to.

However, those who are here say theye grateful for the opportunity and proud to honor their veterans?

skylar knox:—i just think it important because they really do deserve to be thanked for their service and hard work—

The parade is typically held in downtown roseburg.

Organizers say they normally see more than 100 floats& but this year they saw half of that.

But when it came to honoring those who risked their lives for our county --- it was mission accomplished.

This is local, it fun and it not a super spreader?

And they say they are hoping to go back to the traditional way of doing things..

When planning begins in march... for next