Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Barack Obama Coming To Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama sat down on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming memoir, "A Promised Land." The interview will be made available for free and debut on Tuesday, Nov.

17 on Apple TV+.

According to CNN, the book will be released the same day.

Winfrey said in a statement; "This book was worth the wait".

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," Obama wrote in a September tweet.

The nearly 800-page book, published by Crown, will be issued in 25 languages.


