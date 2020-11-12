Local Athletics Being Postponed & Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 8 minutes ago

Covid-19 has put part of the tri- state's sports world on standby.

In warrick county --- castle high school's girl's basketball team is now in quarantine.

We're learning it's stemming from their season opener against jeffersonville this past weekend.

Multiple positive cases have been reported on the jeffersonville basketball team this afternoon.

That means all of it's scheduled games for the next two weeks have been canceled.

Across the ohio --- madisonville north hopkins school district has ended it's 2020 football season.

That will end the maroons chances of taking home the gold in the upcoming k-h-s- s-a playoffs later this year .

School officials met tuesday night to discuss the changes --- the announcement made just after five o'clock this afternoon.

Right now it's unclear if covid-19 is playing a roll in the end of the season.

The district did not give a specific reason for the school district decision to end the football season early.

Stay with 44news on air and online for updates on any changes covid-19 is making to the 2020 school year.

