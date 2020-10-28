Local bar and restaurant owners react to new closing time

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

13, any bar, restaurant or other establishment with a state liquor license, must close at 10 p.m.

Has reaction...new tonight.

It's not doubt that restaurants and bars have been one of the hardest hit businesses during the pandemic.

And the hits keep coming.

State liquor authority licensed establishments must close at 10 p.m, according to the governor.

None "it's definitely been more of a struggle with the constantly changing guidelines and the added restrictions."

Mike volz owns killabrew saloon in new hartford.

His restaurant has served a full menu until 2 am for several years.

"i am one of the few places that are open til 2 am on a regular basis so it will affect me personally and my staff especially my closers, my night shift usually starts about 8, 9 o'clock at night so those employees will be affected the most."

Other businesses, like babe's in utica, will also feel the impact.

"a lot of new rules at least we have clarity, at least we got a few days in advance.

Wish we could have a say in what happens" kitchen closes at 10, but they stay open until 11.

"its going to affect us we're going to have seven less hours of pay for our employees and managers so it has an effect on us but we understand the decision they made and we're going to have to cooperate with that and go forward."

While they have to shut their doors at 10, the governor says they can still offer curbside pickup.

"hopefully with the takeout service curbside hopefully we'll find some revenue with that, business with that and maximize that."

It seems unfair to these restaurant owners who have been following the rules just to stay afloat.

"probably one of my biggest grips is we have been abiding by all of the guidelines and whether or not i believe some of them are effective or not effective, and it's a shame that one more restriction is going to impede on that for my customers."

Standup -- "the governor says the new restrictions start friday night.

Reporting in new hartford, caitlin irla, newschannel 2."

> the governor says the rules are only as good as the enforcement.