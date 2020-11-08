Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that congress is also a part of the grouping.

Abdullah said that Congress will contest upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls as part of alliance.

However, Congress leaders in J&K seem to be divided on the Gupkar question.

Congress leader Rajinder Singh Chib said Gupkar members speak against the tricolor and the constitution and that joining those parties won’t be good for Congress.

Ravinder Sharma, another Congress leader said that secular parties should make electoral adjustments but they oppose statements which are not in national interest.

