Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that congress is also a part of the grouping.
Abdullah said that Congress will contest upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls as part of alliance.
However, Congress leaders in J&K seem to be divided on the Gupkar question.
Congress leader Rajinder Singh Chib said Gupkar members speak against the tricolor and the constitution and that joining those parties won’t be good for Congress.
Ravinder Sharma, another Congress leader said that secular parties should make electoral adjustments but they oppose statements which are not in national interest.
BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10Published
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that the Indian National Congress is part of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. Abdullah's comments came after reports said that the Congress said it would fight the upcoming District Development Council elections on its own. Abdullah denied the reports, and said that Ghulam Ahmed Mir had met him and said that the Congress will fight the polls as part of the alliance. The Gupkar alliance wants restoration of J&K's special status. Rivals PDP and NC joined hands to lead the alliance which includes other smaller parties. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
In a humanitarian gesture, Indian Army soldiers were seen helping a new mother in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The woman was carried on a stretcher along a snow-covered road in Lolab. She was taken from a government hospital to her home by the soldiers. She had reportedly given birth to a baby on November 27 morning. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12Published
Jammu and Kashmir Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner TK Bhat on November 28 said arrangements have been made in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants and displaced people for District Development Council elections. He said, "We have made arrangements in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants and displaced people for District Development Council elections. We have deployed SRTC buses at 14 different locations."
Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 39.69 % voter turnout recorded in the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections till 1 pm and the highest 59% voting recorded in Samba. Polling in of the DDC election is underway. People are flocking to the nearest polling stations to cast their votes. Women are also participating in large number. The administration is also taking care of COVID-19 SOPs. 43 constituencies are undergoing polls - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.
Voting for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections commenced on November 28. 43 constituencies are going to polls today - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Preparations are in full swing at Government College for Women polling station in Jammu. JandK District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections are scheduled to conduct from today in eight phases. Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice. Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana CM also accused Congress of siding with those talking in 'anti-national language'. Khattar slammed Cong for..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published
Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that leaders of Congress are adopting double standards on an alliance with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for District Development..