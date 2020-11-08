Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:23s - Published
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that congress is also a part of the grouping.

Abdullah said that Congress will contest upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls as part of alliance.

However, Congress leaders in J&K seem to be divided on the Gupkar question.

Congress leader Rajinder Singh Chib said Gupkar members speak against the tricolor and the constitution and that joining those parties won’t be good for Congress.

Ravinder Sharma, another Congress leader said that secular parties should make electoral adjustments but they oppose statements which are not in national interest.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda [Video]

‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda

BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda [Video]

Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Article 370 of the Constitution of India Article 370 of the Constitution of India Law granting Jammu and Kashmir special status

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief [Video]

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that the Indian National Congress is part of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. Abdullah's comments came after reports said that the Congress said it would fight the upcoming District Development Council elections on its own. Abdullah denied the reports, and said that Ghulam Ahmed Mir had met him and said that the Congress will fight the polls as part of the alliance. The Gupkar alliance wants restoration of J&K's special status. Rivals PDP and NC joined hands to lead the alliance which includes other smaller parties. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road [Video]

Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road

In a humanitarian gesture, Indian Army soldiers were seen helping a new mother in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The woman was carried on a stretcher along a snow-covered road in Lolab. She was taken from a government hospital to her home by the soldiers. She had reportedly given birth to a baby on November 27 morning. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:12Published

Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah Indian politician from Kashmir

Gupkar alliance shaky as PDP, NC spar over seats

 Cracks appeared in the seven-party People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday, with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP accusing Farooq Abdullah's National..
IndiaTimes

Jammu Jammu City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

DDC polls: Arrangements made in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants, displaced people [Video]

DDC polls: Arrangements made in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants, displaced people

Jammu and Kashmir Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner TK Bhat on November 28 said arrangements have been made in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants and displaced people for District Development Council elections. He said, "We have made arrangements in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants and displaced people for District Development Council elections. We have deployed SRTC buses at 14 different locations."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
J-K DDC elections 2020: 39.69 % turnout till 1 pm [Video]

J-K DDC elections 2020: 39.69 % turnout till 1 pm

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 39.69 % voter turnout recorded in the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections till 1 pm and the highest 59% voting recorded in Samba. Polling in of the DDC election is underway. People are flocking to the nearest polling stations to cast their votes. Women are also participating in large number. The administration is also taking care of COVID-19 SOPs. 43 constituencies are undergoing polls - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
Locals queue up to vote as 8-phase DDC polls begin in JandK [Video]

Locals queue up to vote as 8-phase DDC polls begin in JandK

Voting for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections commenced on November 28. 43 constituencies are going to polls today - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Preparations are in full swing at Government College for Women polling station in Jammu. JandK District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections are scheduled to conduct from today in eight phases. Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

North Carolina North Carolina State of the United States of America

Words of Gratitude From North Carolina

 The New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com

Farooq named in J&K scam, dismisses charge

 The J&K administration’s probe into largescale misappropriation of public land has thrown up alleged evidence of the involvement of former CM and NC leader..
IndiaTimes

One of 'the rarest' whales in the world found dead off the coast of North Carolina

 Only five or six are born a year, in part because of the small population of female whales still alive, estimated at around 100.
USATODAY.com

Endangered whale washes ashore dead in North Carolina

 The National Park Service says only about 360 right whales are still alive and about five or six calves are born each year.
CBS News

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Political party in India

Poll gun loaded with Roshni ammo, BJP demands lawsuit against Farooq

 A lawsuit should be filed against National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for cheating, forgery and encroachment of public property, Union minister of state..
IndiaTimes

National Conference shuns reports of Farooq Abdullah as beneficiary of Roshni Act

 The National Conference said that the news reports have no credibility as they are using sources to plant the story.
DNA

Ladakh NC as ally is fine as it has welcomed 370 move: BJP

 BJP has said there is no “contradiction” between its attack on Congress for being part of the “anti-national” Gupkar Alliance while running the Ladakh..
IndiaTimes
Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao [Video]

Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice. Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Farooq Abdullah claims Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’


Indian Express - Published

Congress says it’s not part of Gupkar Alliance

The party has asked BJP to explain why it formed a govt. with PDP in 2015.
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA



Related videos from verified sources

'Congress has double standards on Gupkar Alliance': Manohar Lal Khattar [Video]

'Congress has double standards on Gupkar Alliance': Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana CM also accused Congress of siding with those talking in 'anti-national language'. Khattar slammed Cong for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
Congress has double standards on Gupkar Alliance: CM Manohar Lal Khattar [Video]

Congress has double standards on Gupkar Alliance: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that leaders of Congress are adopting double standards on an alliance with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for District Development..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Congress still part of People's Alliance, will contest DDC elections together: Farooq Abdullah [Video]

Congress still part of People's Alliance, will contest DDC elections together: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and former Jammu and kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 08 said that Congress party is still a part of People's Alliance for Gupkar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published