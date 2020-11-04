‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison on November 11 evening.

Arnab said, “It was illegal arrest done by a government that doesn't understand that it can't push back independent media.

If Uddhav Thackeray has a problem with me, he should give me an interview.

I challenge him to debate with me on issues I disagree with him.” The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

An alleged suicide note claimed that Goswami and the 2 others owed Naik Rs 5.4 crore.

