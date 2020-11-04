‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami released on interim bail after Supreme Court's order on Nov 11. He got arrested in an abetment to suicide case. While speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami said, "It was illegal arrest done by a government that doesn't understand that it can't push back independent media. If Uddhav Thackeray has problem with my journalism, he should give me interview. I challenge him to debate with me on issues I disagree with him. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, what he gained by all these."
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11 from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following Supreme Court's order. While he was travelling back from jail, he came out of his car roof and chanted 'Vande Mataram.' SC ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in an abetment to suicide case. Goswami was asked to pay a bond of Rs 50,000.
Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. An alleged suicide note claimed that Goswami and the 2 others owed Naik Rs 5.4 crore. A magistrate had sent the three accused to judicial custody till November 18. Watch the full video for more.
