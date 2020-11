Rapper's Manager Brandon Rainwater Mourns Passing Of Dallas' Mo3: 'He Came From Nothing And Made Something Of Himself' Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Rapper's Manager Brandon Rainwater Mourns Passing Of Dallas' Mo3: 'He Came From Nothing And Made Something Of Himself' "I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid, basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family," said Brandon Rainwater. 0

