Voice for Veterans: One man collecting thousands of war letters

Voice of veterans: Massive collection of American war letters preserves historyVeterans Day is the perfect time to focus our attention on the lives, the families and the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform.
How military letters help make veterans feel more realNew this morning - a man on a mission to tell the stories of our heroes. Erin Macpherson explains how letters written during a time of war are humanizing those who fought for our freedom.
The Center of American War Letters is collection war lettersThe Center of American War Letters is collection war letters