Voice for Veterans: One man collecting thousands of war letters

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 04:08s - Published
Voice of veterans: Massive collection of American war letters preserves history [Video]

Voice of veterans: Massive collection of American war letters preserves history

Veterans Day is the perfect time to focus our attention on the lives, the families and the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:22Published
How military letters help make veterans feel more real [Video]

How military letters help make veterans feel more real

New this morning - a man on a mission to tell the stories of our heroes. Erin Macpherson explains how letters written during a time of war are humanizing those who fought for our freedom.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:50Published
The Center of American War Letters is collection war letters [Video]

The Center of American War Letters is collection war letters

The Center of American War Letters is collection war letters

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:11Published