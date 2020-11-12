New Haven's DiFederico, Doster ink athletic futures

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago

New Haven seniors Augie DiFederico and Ava Doster signed to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday.

Our final signing stop takes us to new haven..a pair of bulldogs making their big college plans official..

Two-sport standout augie defederico is taking his talents to trine for tennis..

Meanwhile ava doster signs on the dotted line for findlay university, where she will play volleyball..as a senior, doster paced the dogs with 414 digs while leading her team to a 17-12 record..

Congrats to who all signed