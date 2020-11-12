Homestead's Grace Sullivan goes with Ferris State Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago Homestead's Grace Sullivan goes with Ferris State Homestead senior standout basketball player Grace Sullivan signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career with Ferris State on Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hoops...we head on over to homestead... where senior basketball standout grace sullivan signed with ferris state tonight...last year, sullivan averaged nearly four points and five assists per game for a 26-2 spartans squad that won an s-a-c regular season and holiday tourney title to go along with a sectional crown as well.. 3





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grace Sullivan Signing Day Full Interview



Grace Sullivan talks about her decision to sign with Ferris State to continue her basketball career. Credit: WFFT Published 3 hours ago

