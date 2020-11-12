Homestead's Grace Sullivan goes with Ferris State
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Homestead's Grace Sullivan goes with Ferris State
Homestead senior standout basketball player Grace Sullivan signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career with Ferris State on Wednesday.
Hoops...we head on over to homestead... where senior basketball standout grace sullivan signed with ferris state tonight...last year, sullivan averaged nearly four points and five assists per game for a 26-2 spartans squad that won an s-a-c regular season and holiday tourney title to go along with a sectional crown as well..
3