Morgan Wallen Admits He Took His Career For Granted Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:41s - Published 11 hours ago Morgan Wallen Admits He Took His Career For Granted Fresh off his CMA Award win for New Artist of the Year, Morgan Wallen reflects on his rise to fame, admitting he's taken his career for granted at certain points. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like