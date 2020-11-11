Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World War 2 planes fly over historic LA shopping district for Veterans Day

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
World War 2 planes fly over historic LA shopping district for Veterans Day

World War 2 planes fly over historic LA shopping district for Veterans Day

World War 2 planes flew over the famed Farmers Market and The Grove in Los Angeles on November 11 as a salute to Veterans Day.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

100-Year-Old WWII Vets Take Ride Of A Lifetime In Restored C-47 Aircraft [Video]

100-Year-Old WWII Vets Take Ride Of A Lifetime In Restored C-47 Aircraft

For Veterans Day, two World War II veterans take the flight of a lifetime over the San Francisco Bay in a magnificently restored C-47 aircraft. Don Ford got to hear their amazing stories.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:28Published
Local Veteran Shares His Story On Veterans Day [Video]

Local Veteran Shares His Story On Veterans Day

KDKA's Ross Guidotti talks to a Westmoreland County World War II veteran about his time in the South Pacific.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:40Published
Local veteran E.T. Roberts laid to rest at Hillcrest Park [Video]

Local veteran E.T. Roberts laid to rest at Hillcrest Park

E.T. Roberts passed away on October 16 at the age of 96. The D-Day survivor was part of the Army's 29th Infantry, landing in the second wave on Omaha Beach. He shared his experiences on numerous..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:14Published