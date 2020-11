COVID Claims 91-Year-Old Korean War Veteran Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s - Published 4 minutes ago COVID Claims 91-Year-Old Korean War Veteran Jennifer Mayerle talks to Sturgiss “Bear” Banker’s family about his life, and what they want other families to know amid the pandemic (2:03).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 11, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like