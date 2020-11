Vans for Veterans

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago

STRUGGLING TO STAY ON THEIRFEET.JUSTIN THORWEGEN SAYS HE WASHOMELESS FORMOST OF HIS LIFE.THIS EXPERIENCE INSPIRED HIM TOHELP OTHER PEOPLESTURGGLING-- BUT HE SAYS HE'SGOT A PRATICULAR SOFT SPOT FORVETERANS.NOW-- HE'S STARTED CONVERTINGVANS INTO HOMESWHERE VETERANS CAN STAY INSTEADOF SLEEPING ON THE STREETS."YOU PUT A ROOF OVER A MAN'SHEAD AND YOU GIVE THEM THEABILITY TO MOVEAROUND.

AND IT'S SO MUCH BETTERBECAUSE NOT EVERYONE CAN GO TOA SHELTER.

SOME PEOPLE HAVEPTSD, SOME PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OFTHE STAFFOR THE CLIENTS OR THE BUGS.

SO,THERE'S SO MUCH THAT CAN BE DONEBYJUST GIVING A MAN HIS OWN LITTLESPACE."YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEWWITH THORWEGEN ONOUR WEBSITE-- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.COLDER WEATHER CAN CREATEPROBLEMS FOR