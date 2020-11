Health experts say it's safer to just stay home for Thanksgiving, but for those considering a trip, Erin Hassanzadeh shows travelers what they can expect (2:19).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 11, 2020



Related videos from verified sources Infectious Disease Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel



The United States has reported more than 100,000 new infections for several days in a row. Michael Osterholm is an infectious disease expert and member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 hours ago Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents



Milwaukee is one of the best cities for food! We may be biased, but we know that brats, beer and our other offerings are top-notch for travelers and locals alike. Milwaukee Food and City toursTours.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:13 Published 3 days ago What to expect next time you catch a flight



The holiday season is typically one of the biggest travel times of the year, but with the pandemic, flying may look a little different this year. Mandy Gaither has more on what to expect the next time.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago