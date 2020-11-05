Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News

Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, Delhi has now breached another grim milestone.

The daily coronavirus spike in Delhi reached a new high over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, with the city crossing the 8,000-mark and logging 8,593 cases.

While 85 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the second-highest recorded in the city.

The highest till date was 93 deaths, which was recorded on June 16.

The total number of cases in Delhi currently stands at 4,59,975, the number of active cases is 42,629.

The spike in coronavirus cases coincides with the festive season and the huge spurt in pollution with the onset of winter season.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusPandemic


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India adds over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, tally at 83.6 lakh

With a fresh spike of 50,210 coronavirus infections and 704 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on...
Mid-Day - Published

Capital witnesses biggest single-day spike with 7,830 fresh cases

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases with 7,830 fresh...
Hindu - Published

With 8593 new COVID-19 cases Delhi records highest single-day spike

Delhi's total tally jumped to 4.59 lakh with a record 8,593 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. DeWine updates mask, social gathering orders, threatens closures in 1 week if trends don't improve [Video]

Gov. DeWine updates mask, social gathering orders, threatens closures in 1 week if trends don't improve

During a special COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Gov. DeWine announced new health orders due to rising coronavirus cases in the state, and said that if the number of cases in Ohio..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:14Published
Southland Counties Continue To Report Increase In Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Southland Counties Continue To Report Increase In Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County reported more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while San Bernardino reported more than 700 new cases and Orange County reported more than 300 new cases.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:29Published
Catholic Health CEO on pandemic response: “We have never stopped preparing" [Video]

Catholic Health CEO on pandemic response: “We have never stopped preparing"

As the pandemic continues and cases locally rise, Catholic Health in Western New York is too seeing an increase in COVID patients.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published