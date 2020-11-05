Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, Delhi has now breached another grim milestone.

The daily coronavirus spike in Delhi reached a new high over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, with the city crossing the 8,000-mark and logging 8,593 cases.

While 85 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the second-highest recorded in the city.

The highest till date was 93 deaths, which was recorded on June 16.

The total number of cases in Delhi currently stands at 4,59,975, the number of active cases is 42,629.

The spike in coronavirus cases coincides with the festive season and the huge spurt in pollution with the onset of winter season.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusPandemic