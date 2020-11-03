COVID-19: Over 80-lakh recoveries in India

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 10, Director General (DG) of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Professor Balram Bhargava spoke about factors contributing to rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Bhargava said, "Factors which are contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi are air pollution, cold weather, crowding due to festivals and marriages, no social distancing in markets and movement from Delhi-NCR." "More cases have been reported in third spike in Delhi," ICMR DG added.
India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.
