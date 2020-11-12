Chicago Wednesdays Week 2 - Chicago Med S06E02, Chicago Fire S09E02, Chicago PD S08E02

Chicago Med 6x02 "Those Things Hidden In Plain Sight" Season 6 Episode 2 Promo trailer - Goodwin announces a new ED Chief and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy.

Dr. Manning takes a stand for her patient and finds herself dealing with the repercussions.

Dr. Charles tends to family affairs.

Chicago Fire 9x02 "That Kind Of Heat" Season 9 Episode 2 Promo trailer - Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril.

Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory.

Severide chases a memory while Kidd adeptly solves a firehouse problem.

Ritter puts himself in harms way during a harrowing call.

Chicago PD 8x02 "White Knuckle" Season 8 Episode 2 Promo trailer - The son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder and Moore pressures Voight to charge him quickly so that the CPD isn't accused of preferential treatment.

The stakes are raised in Atwater's fight against the blue wall after patrol officers stop responding to his team's calls.

Voight wants to help Atwater end this mistreatment but the two can't agree on the right way to handle it.