Related videos from verified sources 13 Action News makes special deliveries to veterans today



The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things, including how we honor our veterans. Today, we decided to do something different to make sure they know how much we appreciate them! 13 Action.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 11 hours ago VETERANS DAY 2020 | 13 Action News, community partners hand out veterans care packages



Without those who put their lives on the line for our country, we would not have our freedom. Today 13 Action News is not just saying happy Veterans Day, we are also making sure our heroes know what.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:09 Published 12 hours ago One girl scout joins us in our mission to help Veterans this Veteran's Day



We here at 13 Action News offer support to all the amazing veterans in our community during these unprecedented times. We teamed up with our community partners to deliver more than 100 care packages to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:05 Published 15 hours ago