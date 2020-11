Nellis AFB increases health protections amid rising COVID-19 cases in valley Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 11 seconds ago Nellis AFB increases health protections amid rising COVID-19 cases in valley Nellis Air Force Base reports it will move to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie on Nov. 12 to help combat the spread of COVID-19 across the installation and the local community. 0

CHARLIE starting tomorrow. The base says it's to help combat the spread of COVID-19. HPCON CHARLIE permits mission essential employees to work on the base while allowing tele-work to the maximum extent possible. Officials say large groups should be limited when possible and face coverings are required on the base.







