Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.


Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast [Video]

[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.

Eta Targets Florida, Again

 The storm, which had battered South Florida as well as parts of Cuba and Central America, briefly strengthened to a Category One Hurricane on Wednesday as it..
Tropical Storm Eta: Central America teams look for survivors [Video]

Eta causes landslides, flooding and wrecks houses in parts of Central America as rescue teams scramble amid devastation.

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida [Video]

Tropical storm Eta pounded central Cuba with torrential rain on Sunday, bursting the banks of rivers and causing flash flooding as it churns its way to the Florida keys. Gloria Tso reports.

'Everything buried in mud': Hurricane Eta's devastating blow to Honduras

 Across a sea of putrid mud a metre or so deep, Marvin Argueta pointed to the remnants of what a week ago was his home on the banks of the Chamelecón River. He..
US forces airlift child from flood-hit Honduran region

 Rescue efforts continued in Honduras after flooding caused by Hurricane Eta led to devastation across Central America. (Nov. 7)
 
Eta Heads for South Florida

 Eta, the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season, was expected to strengthen as it approached the Florida Keys after bringing catastrophic rainfall..
AP Top Stories November 5 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday November 5th: Trump-Biden ballot counting continues through the night; Trump campaign wants vote counting stopped in Pennsylvania;..
Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua,...
Eta death toll climbs in Central America as storm barrels towards Cuba and Florida

Tropical Depression Eta wreaked havoc in Central America, triggering major flooding and landslides...
Tropical Storm Eta brings disastrous flooding to Central America, with concern growing elsewhere

After hitting Nicaragua, the storm’s center of circulation will drift into Honduras in the coming...
Imposter: Catfish takes to land in South Florida after Storm Eta floods streets [Video]

Eta has continued to bring heavy rainfall, high winds, and massive floodings to South Florida since it made landfall in the Florida Keys on late Sunday night, November 8.

Storm Eta flooding strands cars in central Miami [Video]

Relentless rain from Tropical Storm Eta flooded streets in central Miami, stranding cars along Brickell Ave and causing widespread closures.

Tropical Storm Eta lands in Florida after ravaging Central America [Video]

