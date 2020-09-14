Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Nowshera sector

A 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal has been completed by Border Road Organization in the remote hilly areas of Pirpanjal range. Locals said the new development is benefiting them. "Traders and unemployed youth are getting work now due to good connectivity," said local resident Alam Din.
Several development works including construction of roads and houses are underway in full swing in JandK's Rajouri district. Poor people have been provided with all kind of basic amenities in Thanna Mandi town of Rajouri district. State and Central government is helping them out in various easy to uplift their standard of living. Roads are being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Locals hailed facilities provided by government in the form of basic amenities.
Community classes began in schools of Rajouri's Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan are frequent in these border villages. Administration has built concrete bunkers in schools to ensure safety of children. Villagers feel safer after the construction of these bunkers.
Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Wednesday urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to "heal" the "wounded people and divide people" of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). "Mr President-elect, we have been suffering for the past 73 years under the Pakistan colonialism. And now since, China's Belt and Road initiative has encroached into our land of Gilgit Baltistan we face double colonization of Pakistan and China. And the uncanny military and economic relation between Pakistan and China make this issue more pressing," said Mirza, who is from Mirpur in PoK and is living in exile in the UK. While talking about his problems as a representative of Gilgit Baltistan, he said that given the US President-elect position, Biden is best suited to intervene in their matter and help resolve the issues.
Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that congress is also a part of the grouping. Abdullah said that Congress will contest upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls as part of alliance. However, Congress leaders in J&K seem to be divided on the Gupkar question. Congress leader Rajinder Singh Chib said Gupkar members speak against the tricolor and the constitution and that joining those parties won’t be good for Congress. Ravinder Sharma, another Congress leader said that secular parties should make electoral adjustments but they oppose statements which are not in national interest. Watch the full video for more details.
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 10. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area after receiving information about the presence of militants. CRPF and Indian Army troops conducted the joint search operation. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. Their identification and group affiliation is being ascertained. Watch the full video for more.
Locals chanted patriotic slogans as the mortal remains of Rifleman Shubham Sharma reached his residence in Jammu's RS Pura on October 02. Sharma had lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation..