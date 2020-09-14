Global  
 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Nowshera sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violation occurred on Thursday (November 12).

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch on November 11 (Wednesday) as well.


