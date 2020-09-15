Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns

Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns

A stark warning from the UN that 80 percent of Yemenis will face starvation within months.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yemen Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula

Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties [Video]

Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, has enjoyed close ties, some would say a free pass, with Donald Trump in the White House. Joe Biden has promised that if he becomes U.S. president, that will change. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published
Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels [Video]

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Yemen: Over 1,000 prisoners to be freed in large-scale swap deal [Video]

Yemen: Over 1,000 prisoners to be freed in large-scale swap deal

The warring sides in Yemen will exchange some 1,081 prisoners on Thursday and Friday, under a deal struck last month, a rebel official said.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 07:51Published

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Amina J. Mohammed on women leaders' strides in COVID-19 recovery

 United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed delivers a special address at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders on how women leaders are..
CBS News

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 refugees fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

 NAIROBI, Kenya — Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan in flight from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, officials said..
WorldNews

Gender equality "essential" to COVID-19 recovery: Norway PM

 In her role as co-chair of the United Nations secretary-general's group of Sustainable Development Goals advocates, Solberg pledged to "give priority to the..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Panel questions whether UN can handle another pandemic

 An independent panel examining the World Health Organisation's handling of the response to Covid-19 says it's considering whether the UN health agency has enough..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Protests in Yemen to mark 2,000 days of Saudi-led attacks [Video]

Protests in Yemen to mark 2,000 days of Saudi-led attacks

Yemenis have been demonstrating in their capital to mark 2,000 days since the start of a Saudi-led offensive.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published