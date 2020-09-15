Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
2 minutes ago
Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warns
A stark warning from the UN that 80 percent of Yemenis will face starvation within months.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, has enjoyed close ties, some would say a free pass, with Donald Trump in the White House. Joe Biden has promised that if he becomes U.S. president, that will change. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44 Published now Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970
Related videos from verified sources