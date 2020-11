Desperate families shelter on roofs as Typhoon Vamco causes severe flooding in the Philippines Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Desperate families shelter on roofs as Typhoon Vamco causes severe flooding in the Philippines Desperate families shelter on roofs as Typhoon Vamco causes severe flooding in the Philippines 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend