Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK economy grows by record 15.5%

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:51s - Published
UK economy grows by record 15.5%

UK economy grows by record 15.5%

The economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter however it comes in 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK economy bounces back from recession

The UK economy grows by a record 15.5% in July to September, but remains below pre-Covid level.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •FT.comRTTNewsDeutsche Welle


Economy surges 15.5% in third quarter, but recovery slowed sharply in September

The UK economy surged by a record 15.5% between July and September as Britain rebounded out of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


UK economy grew by record 15.5% over the summer before new COVID-19 restrictions were imposed

The British economy grew by 15.5 per cent over the summer but monthly data suggest trouble lurks...
euronews - Published Also reported by •UpworthyFT.com



Related videos from verified sources

UK redundancies hit record high in Q3 [Video]

UK redundancies hit record high in Q3

British employers made a record number of staff redundant in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped, according to official data, with numbers out of France painting a similar picture. Ciara Lee..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Redundancies hit record high as hundreds of thousands lose jobs [Video]

Redundancies hit record high as hundreds of thousands lose jobs

Around 33,000 people were dropped from payrolls at UK employers last month, asthe pandemic continues to weigh on the economy.It helped push the unemploymentrate to 4.8%, up 0.9 percentage points on a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Frugal Fatigue, Impulse Spending Is At A Record High [Video]

Frugal Fatigue, Impulse Spending Is At A Record High

After months of being unable to splurge on things like a vacation or even a night at the movies, experts say many Americans have hit a point of "frugal fatigue" and as Alicia Nieves shows us, the data..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:19Published