UK economy grows by record 15.5%

British employers made a record number of staff redundant in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped, according to official data, with numbers out of France painting a similar picture. Ciara Lee..
Around 33,000 people were dropped from payrolls at UK employers last month, asthe pandemic continues to weigh on the economy.It helped push the unemploymentrate to 4.8%, up 0.9 percentage points on a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
After months of being unable to splurge on things like a vacation or even a night at the movies, experts say many Americans have hit a point of "frugal fatigue" and as Alicia Nieves shows us, the data..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:19Published