Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.
Liverpool has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in England.
Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change.
The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."
