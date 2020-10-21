Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain.

The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick says [Video]

Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick says

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England. Liverpool has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible' [Video]

Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a mass testing scheme in Liverpool wouldbe made “as simple and accessible as possible”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown [Video]

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast that the Governmenthas no plans for a full national lockdown and the three-tier Covid-19 strategyremains in place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support [Video]

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle [Video]

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

Boris Johnson’s communications director Lee Cain has dramatically resignedamid signs of a bitter Downing Street power struggle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre [Video]

PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Boris Johnson: Anti-vax is total nonsense, you should get a vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson: Anti-vax is total nonsense, you should get a vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged everyone to get the coronavirus vaccineonce it becomes available.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election [Video]

PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Senior UK PM adviser to leave Downing Street

 No 10's director of communications Lee Cain is resigning amid reports of internal tensions.
BBC News
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Lee Cain British communications worker