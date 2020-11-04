Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security.
A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest problem between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its larger neighbor. Libby Hogan has more.
President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..
People across Asian cautiously welcomed on Sunday (November 8) news that former U.S. vice president Joe Biden had won the presidential election after days of nail-biting suspense as votes were counted.