Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security.

Gloria Tso reports.


US election: Viral Twitter theories flourish as Trump campaign claims 'statistical' evidence of fraud

 Donald Trump and his Republican allies have launched a barrage of legal challenges attempting to flip election results in key swing states, with the President..
New Zealand Herald

Whatever happens under Biden, the role of African American women will be vital

 During the northern summer, anti-Trump sentiment fused with anti-racist activism in the US, causing huge numbers of Americans to protest all around the country...
New Zealand Herald
Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff [Video]

Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

We want to make in India and make for the World: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

 The virtual Asian Leadership Conference 2020 was themed 'Emerging geopolitics and economic landscape in Asia' and Jaishankar noted that in a World that was..
DNA

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong resign en masse amid crackdown by Beijing

 Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a mass resignation from the city's legislative body. The move came just hours after four opposition members were..
CBS News

Australia eyes Asian tourists as it considers reopening borders

 By Colin Packham Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as..
WorldNews

Child abuse: Australian police find 46 victims of 'global network'

 Police have arrested 14 men in Australia and identified suspects in Europe, North America and Asia.
BBC News

Gaming industry growth: South Korea top market amid rising demand [Video]

Gaming industry growth: South Korea top market amid rising demand

South Korea has embarked on a quest for digital supremacy, now with new devices to help it.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
K-pop stars, a panda, and anger in China [Video]

K-pop stars, a panda, and anger in China

A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest problem between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its larger neighbor. Libby Hogan has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Huawei to sell $15-bn Honor unit to Shenzhen govt, Digital China, others: Report

 Huawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and..
WorldNews

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers [Video]

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president [Video]

Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

People across Asian cautiously welcomed on Sunday (November 8) news that former U.S. vice president Joe Biden had won the presidential election after days of nail-biting suspense as votes were counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win [Video]

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:53Published