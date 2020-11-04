Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security.

Huawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and..

K-pop stars, a panda, and anger in China A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest problem between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its larger neighbor. Libby Hogan has more.

Gaming industry growth: South Korea top market amid rising demand South Korea has embarked on a quest for digital supremacy, now with new devices to help it.

Police have arrested 14 men in Australia and identified suspects in Europe, North America and Asia.

By Colin Packham Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as..

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a mass resignation from the city's legislative body. The move came just hours after four opposition members were..

The virtual Asian Leadership Conference 2020 was themed 'Emerging geopolitics and economic landscape in Asia' and Jaishankar noted that in a World that was..

Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

During the northern summer, anti-Trump sentiment fused with anti-racist activism in the US, causing huge numbers of Americans to protest all around the country...

Donald Trump and his Republican allies have launched a barrage of legal challenges attempting to flip election results in key swing states, with the President..

President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

