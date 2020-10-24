Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday.
Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes.
Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours.
Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.
Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 15 said that central government has assured 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre and the number of COVID test conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh, to tackle the escalating situation in the national capital. "Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting. Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre. The number of COVID tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh," said Kejriwal.
Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on November 15. Normal life was hit out of gear. The showers are expected to improve the air quality in the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted moderate rain, thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-30 kmph in the national capital.
Meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital is underway with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal are present in the meeting. Delhi has a total of 44,456 active COVID cases. While, over 7000 deaths have occurred in the capital so far.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,' he said.
The Government said a further 168 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 51,934. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 24,962lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,344,356.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee, at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on November 15. Chatterjee, aged 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted in city hospital and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. But he was also tested negative later on. Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with film director Satyajit Ray.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the coronavirus situation in national capital. He said, "The average rate of death is less than one per cent. We have directed our teams and police to keep a close check on people not following norms and ensure strict action against them."
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali',..
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore. Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women. She was also seen playing..
