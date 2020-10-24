Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes.

Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

1 lakh daily tests to be conducted in Delhi to tackle rising COVID cases: CM Kejriwal [Video]

1 lakh daily tests to be conducted in Delhi to tackle rising COVID cases: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 15 said that central government has assured 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre and the number of COVID test conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh, to tackle the escalating situation in the national capital. "Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting. Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre. The number of COVID tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh," said Kejriwal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Air quality likely to improve as rain lashes Delhi [Video]

Air quality likely to improve as rain lashes Delhi

Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on November 15. Normal life was hit out of gear. The showers are expected to improve the air quality in the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted moderate rain, thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-30 kmph in the national capital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, Lt Guv over escalating COVID situation [Video]

Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, Lt Guv over escalating COVID situation

Meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital is underway with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal are present in the meeting. Delhi has a total of 44,456 active COVID cases. While, over 7000 deaths have occurred in the capital so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Chhath Chhath Ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity Surya and the folk goddess Ṣaṣṭhī

SC allows use of green crackers for 2 hours

 The Supreme Court on Friday endorsed the NGT order allowing bursting of green crackers for two hours for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year..
IndiaTimes
Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,' he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ryan Cabrera and WWE's Alexa Bliss Get Engaged

 Singer Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss have something to celebrate during these bleak COVID times ... THEY'RE ENGAGED!!! Ryan posted a pic of the..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 51,934 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 51,934

The Government said a further 168 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 51,934. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 24,962lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,344,356.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
CM Mamata pays last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee [Video]

CM Mamata pays last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee, at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on November 15. Chatterjee, aged 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted in city hospital and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. But he was also tested negative later on. Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with film director Satyajit Ray.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Satyendra Kumar Jain Satyendra Kumar Jain Indian politician

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published
COVID: 'Average death rate less than 1% in last 10 days,' informs Delhi Health Minister [Video]

COVID: 'Average death rate less than 1% in last 10 days,' informs Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the coronavirus situation in national capital. He said, "The average rate of death is less than one per cent. We have directed our teams and police to keep a close check on people not following norms and ensure strict action against them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats to contain COVID-19 spread


newKerala.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Chhath Puja not allowed on ghats due to COVID': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

'Chhath Puja not allowed on ghats due to COVID': Delhi Health Minister

Briefing about the situation of pollution in Delhi on November 12, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi govt has decided to ban Chhath Puja rituals on ghats due to extant COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali [Video]

Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali',..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:09Published
Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations [Video]

Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore. Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women. She was also seen playing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published