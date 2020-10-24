Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes.

Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.