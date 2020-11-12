Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:48s - Published
How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News

How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News

Jill Biden will be the new US First Lady as her husband Joe Biden, president elect, is set to take oath of office.

She is no stranger to politics since she married Biden in 1977 and has previously served as the Second Lady of America for 8 years, from 2009 to 2017.

When Jill takes on the mantle of First Lady, she will also be creating history.

Find out more about Jill and Joe's love story and what kind of FLOTUS will Jill be?

#JillBiden #FLOTUS #JoeBiden


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Joe Biden Names Chief Of Staff, President Donald Trump Makes New Accusations [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Names Chief Of Staff, President Donald Trump Makes New Accusations

President-elect Joe Biden announced his first major move in the transition, naming his chief of staff, but President Donald Trump, who won't admit defeat, is making new accusations; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
Tackling the Pandemic, President-Elect Biden Announces Task Force [Video]

Tackling the Pandemic, President-Elect Biden Announces Task Force

President-elect Joe Biden announced who will help form new policy to fight the pandemic. Joe St. George is in Washington with how the Biden administration's plan might change your day-to-day.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:51Published
Infectious Disease Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel [Video]

Infectious Disease Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new infections for several days in a row. Michael Osterholm is an infectious disease expert and member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published