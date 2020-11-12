Rs 25,000 crore disbursed to farmers through NABARD: FM

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said through NABARD, Rs 25,000 crore was disbursed to farmers.

She said, "Credit boost has been given to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), Rs 1.4 lakh crore has been distributed to farmers." "Rs 25,000 crores has been disbursed to farmers from Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding through NABARD," said FM Sitharaman.