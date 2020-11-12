Rs 25,000 crore disbursed to farmers through NABARD: FM
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Rs 25,000 crore disbursed to farmers through NABARD: FM
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said through NABARD, Rs 25,000 crore was disbursed to farmers.
She said, "Credit boost has been given to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), Rs 1.4 lakh crore has been distributed to farmers." "Rs 25,000 crores has been disbursed to farmers from Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding through NABARD," said FM Sitharaman.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about various schemes. She said, "Under the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme, a total amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crore sanctioned to about 61 lakh borrowers, out of which Rs 1.52 lakh crore was disbursed." "Rs 7,227 crores have been disbursed under the Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs," she added. "SBI Utsav cards being distributed, under the festival advance scheme announced on October 12. 11 states sanctioned Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loans towards capital expenditure," FM further stated.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that concerned ministries are working closely with the states to create online portals for migrant workers. She said, "There has been very good progress on 'One Nation-One Ration Card' in 28 states covering 68.6 crore beneficiaries." "Labour Ministry together with the Finance Ministry and other concerned ministries are working closely with the states, and the work has commenced on creating a portal for migrant workers," she added.