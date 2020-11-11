Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hugh Grant and wife battled Covid-19 in February

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Hugh Grant and wife battled Covid-19 in February
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein both battled Covid-19 earlier this year.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hugh Grant reveals past coronavirus symptoms: My eyeballs felt about three sizes too big

English actor and film producer Hugh Grant recently opened up about his battle with COVID-19 during...
Mid-Day - Published

Hugh Grant reveals he and wife Anna Eberstein had Covid-19 in February

Hugh Grant has revealed that he and his wife Anna Eberstein suffered with coronavirus in February.
Belfast Telegraph - Published