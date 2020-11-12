Shivraj Chouhan virtually launches 'Roadmap to Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 07 said that Sharad Pawar the then agriculture minister wrote letter to him in 2011 that there is need to amend APMC Act. "Sharad Pawar Sahab wrote to me in 2011, and wrote, "There is a need to amend APMC Act on lines of model APMC act to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competitive marketing channels in overall interest of farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," said CM Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress and said the party is trying to save themselves by misleading farmers. "Today, I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He added, "Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers."
Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad said that government is with farmers and will resolve their issues. "Government stands with the farmers. It will clarify their doubts and resolve their issues. We won't spare those elements, who may try to create chaos in the country under the cover of farmers' protest," said Madhya Pradesh CM.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
Farmers protesting laws enacted recently to liberalise farm sector intensified agitation. Union govt invited farmers' representatives for the next round of discussions on Tuesday. The next round of talks was originally scheduled for December 3. Decision to prepone talks came after Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's meeting. Shah and Tomar met twice in a span of 24 hours on Monday to discuss the course of action. The discussions will be held at the capital's Vigyan Bhawan at 3 pm. Agriculture ministry has reportedly prepared fresh presentations, videos on farm reforms. Govt is expected to have a few economists from the Niti Aayog to join the discussions. Thousands of farmers have been marching from various states toward the national capital. Monday was the fifth day of protest against farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to PM also attended. Officials from PMO, health ministry were also present during the meeting. PM said he reviewed issues like prioritisation of population groups. Centre is in talks with drugmakers to procure vaccines for public use. Government officials said they have contacted Pfizer and Moderna too. At several events, PM Modi had highlighted India's steps in vaccine production.
Centre on Tuesday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, spoke on increasing the number of ICU beds in Delhi. Paul also spoke on increasing the number of testing in Delhi as cases rise in the national capital. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Centre’s SOPs will be followed outside containment zones in Delhi. Dr VK Paul said there are five vaccine candidates under different clinical trials in India currently. Watch the full video for more details.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 (the bill against love jihad) is the state's Beti Bachao Abhiyan. "It is easy to mislead young girls with malicious intent. Later, their life becomes hell. Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is our Beti Bachao Abhiyan," said Chief Minster while interacting with media in Bhopal. He added the state government will give the final shape to the bill today. Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'Love Jihad'-related offenses, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term. Watch the video for more details.
On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons, a one-of-its-kind cricket tournament was held in Madhya Pradesh. A wheelchair cricket tournament was organised in Indore by state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration. The competition was held among teams from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal. The match was of 10 overs with each team comprising 11 players. One of the participants said, "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016. I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled. I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you." The International Day of Disabled Persons is observed on December 03 every year.
India is on a mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in the country, informed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on December..