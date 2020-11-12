Shivraj Chouhan virtually launches 'Roadmap to Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually launched 'Roadmap to Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, 2023'.

The event was held in Bhopal on November 12.

The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant.

"After attaining the historic mandate in by-elections we are bound to try to fulfill the public's expectations without wasting time.

To provide roads, electricity and water is the main focus of this roadmap.

It's our attempt in pursuing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision," CM said.