Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida under state of emergency

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Florida under state of emergency

Florida under state of emergency

Governor DeSantis issued a state of emergency ahead of Eta.

He sent a letter to President Trump asking for help.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Expands State Of Emergency For ‘Erratic’ Tropical Storm Eta

Pointing to the “erratic nature” of the storm as it threatened a large part of Florida’s west...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsUpworthy


Tropical Storm Eta roars toward Florida as hurricane watches, state of emergency declared

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta is roaring across Cuba on Sunday with South Florida in its sights...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SBSNPR


AP Top Stories November 9 A

Here's the latest for Monday November 9th: Trump urged to cooperate with transition; Tropical storm...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sanibel extends state of emergency [Video]

Sanibel extends state of emergency

The City of Sanibel has extended their state of emergency. The new end date is now November 17th. Face covering mandate remains in effect.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Sanibel extends State of Emergency order [Video]

Sanibel extends State of Emergency order

Sanibel extends its State of Emergency order until Nov. 17, with face coverings mandatory in public places.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:19Published
Sanibel's state of emergency extension [Video]

Sanibel's state of emergency extension

The city of Sanibel is extending its state of emergency order following a new positive COVID-19 case.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published