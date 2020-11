Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published 4 minutes ago

A boat somehow came loose and crashed into the Matlacha Bridge.

THIS MORNING, CREWS ARE STILL WORKING TO CLEAN UP THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE ETA.

THESTRONG WIND AND HEAVY RAIN FROMTHE STORM, LED TO A MAN LOSINGHIS HOME.

HIS BOAT HE WAS LIVINGON, WAS SENT BARRELING INTO ABRIDGE ON MATLACHA, AND THE DOCKAT BRIDGEWATER IN.GOOD SAMARITANS AND FIRSTRESPONDERS TRIED TO HELP HIM GETHIS BOAT BA